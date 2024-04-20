Financial Contrast: Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics -6.72% N/A -6.57% ESS Tech -1,028.89% -71.44% -53.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Environmental Tectonics and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A ESS Tech 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility and Risk

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $2.14, suggesting a potential upside of 210.23%. Given ESS Tech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $26.34 million N/A -$1.56 million ($0.20) -3.90 ESS Tech $7.54 million 15.98 -$77.58 million ($0.49) -1.41

Environmental Tectonics has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. Environmental Tectonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Environmental Tectonics beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace Solutions (Aerospace) and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and advanced disaster management simulators to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports, as well as provides integrated logistics support services. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as universities; and environmental testing and simulation systems primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

