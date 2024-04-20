Brokerages Set Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) PT at $32.67

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $126.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

