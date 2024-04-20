Decentralized Social (DESO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $281.37 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $26.71 or 0.00041821 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market capitalization of $281.37 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

