Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:JLS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.66. 12,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,034. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.95. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $17.97.

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

