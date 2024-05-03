John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 125,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,750. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $16.89.
