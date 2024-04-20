Calamos Advisors LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.58.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $194.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average is $235.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

