FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.17.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

NYSE FSK opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 175,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.