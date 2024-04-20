Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $30.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,331,000 after acquiring an additional 779,545 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

