Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a buy rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Haleon alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Haleon Trading Up 1.0 %

Haleon Announces Dividend

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,724,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,960,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Haleon by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,842,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,561,000 after buying an additional 3,790,310 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.