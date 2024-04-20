Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $570.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $526.00 to $570.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $460.90.

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $473.55 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $508.44. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.11.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.17%.

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

