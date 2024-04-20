KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at TD Securities

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPT. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:KPT opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.03. KP Tissue has a 12-month low of C$8.20 and a 12-month high of C$10.84. The firm has a market cap of C$82.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.35.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$482.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$498.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that KP Tissue will post 0.4827009 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

