Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,233.25.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,188.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,577.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,269.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1,170.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

