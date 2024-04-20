Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05.

Get Blue Owl Capital Co. III alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. The company had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III ( NYSE:OBDE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.