PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.16

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.16 and traded as low as $9.12. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 93,184 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
