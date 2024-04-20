PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.16

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.16 and traded as low as $9.12. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 93,184 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 214.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

