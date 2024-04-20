PLANET Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, PLANET has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One PLANET token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PLANET has a market capitalization of $43.73 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PLANET Profile

PLANET was first traded on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00005146 USD and is up 4.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,126,096.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

