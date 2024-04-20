Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

Insider Transactions at Radiant Logistics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radiant Logistics

In other news, insider Arnold Goldstein sold 12,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $68,594.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,529.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.