Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Radiant Logistics Stock Performance
Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $4.93 on Tuesday. Radiant Logistics has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.32 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.79.
Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.08 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 12.94%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLGT. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Radiant Logistics by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,451,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
Radiant Logistics Company Profile
Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.
