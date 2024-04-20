Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $65.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFM. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $1,978,591.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,414.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,032,745 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

