StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. NantHealth has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

