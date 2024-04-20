Compass Therapeutics’ (CMPX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMPX

Compass Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $202.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.78. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.62.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 577.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.