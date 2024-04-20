Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Acquires $246,420.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $246,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,921,308 shares in the company, valued at $39,435,911.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,700 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $79,794.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 57,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $400,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 25,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $175,250.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 198,993 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $1,398,920.79.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $261,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $165,360.00.

Tile Shop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.39. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.46 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tile Shop by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 87,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

