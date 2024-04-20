Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $45.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

