ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 604.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $21.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 52.22%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

