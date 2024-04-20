Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $510.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $1,048,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,301,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,835,000 after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $451.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $491.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $297.33 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

