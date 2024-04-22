1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 857.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,581 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,001,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,587,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,687,000 after purchasing an additional 149,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 647,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,585. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

