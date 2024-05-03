Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.250-12.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.6 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.25-$12.25 EPS.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ZBRA traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $309.59. 475,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,173. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $289.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 1.76. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $322.95.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

