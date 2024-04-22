1900 Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,617 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,617 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.50. 2,446,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,750. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

