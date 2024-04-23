Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $479.50

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($5.92) and last traded at GBX 475 ($5.87), with a volume of 67583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.45).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Aquis Exchange from GBX 1,006 ($12.43) to GBX 967 ($11.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 374.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 361.81. The firm has a market cap of £130.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,321.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52.

Aquis Exchange PLC operates as a multilateral trading facility in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Aquis Exchange, Aquis Stock Exchange, and Aquis Technologies. The company offers a trading platform with a subscription-based pricing model based on electronic messaging traffic; data services to third party vendors; and access for clients to trade in stocks and ETFs across European markets, as well as licenses its exchange related technology to various international financial services clients across various asset classes.

