Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 2542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Ukrproduct Group

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Featured Stories

