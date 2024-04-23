Costain Group (LON:COST) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.60

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.20 ($1.03), with a volume of 2241382 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.80 ($0.97).

Costain Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 63.87.

Costain Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Costain Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

Insider Activity

Costain Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Alex Vaughan sold 282,443 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96), for a total value of £220,305.54 ($272,116.53). 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

