Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 342.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $93.78. 1,459,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,867. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $95.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.14.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399,009.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.23.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

