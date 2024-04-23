Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $298,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,658,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,841,000 after purchasing an additional 196,012 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,611,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,572,000 after acquiring an additional 476,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Moderna by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,876,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,341 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 3.3 %

MRNA stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.89. 2,392,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,125,648. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Moderna

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.