Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.