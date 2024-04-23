Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 492 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,119,000. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,660,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.67. 413,950 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

