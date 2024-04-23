Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Avolta AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.
Avolta Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DUFRY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 118,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. Avolta has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $5.16.
About Avolta
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avolta
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Charles Schwab Fortifies its Uptrend on EPS Beat
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Lockheed Martin Stock Aims for a Fresh All-Time High
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Beyond the Halving: The Future of Bitcoin Mining Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Avolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.