Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

ELMTY remained flat at $7.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. Elementis has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.58.

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

