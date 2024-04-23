Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.
Elementis Price Performance
ELMTY remained flat at $7.48 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20. Elementis has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.58.
Elementis Company Profile
