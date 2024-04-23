Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ELCO opened at GBX 97.75 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,997.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.27. Eleco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.75 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

