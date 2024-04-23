Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Eleco’s previous dividend of $0.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Eleco Price Performance
Shares of ELCO opened at GBX 97.75 ($1.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.34 million, a PE ratio of 4,997.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 87.27. Eleco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 72 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.75 ($1.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Eleco
