RWA Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Workday by 215.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total value of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,065.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.25 and a 1 year high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

