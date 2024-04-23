Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 243,214 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,042,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,088,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 101,171 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 657,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 261,358 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VGR. StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet downgraded Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

VGR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. The company had a trading volume of 478,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.02. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

