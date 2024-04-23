GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.96

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.96 and last traded at $21.91, with a volume of 4185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

GAMCO Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $544.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.72%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

