Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,818 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 561,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after purchasing an additional 355,573 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,121,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 287,684 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,828,000 after purchasing an additional 266,857 shares during the period. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 256.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 281,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 202,710 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMST remained flat at $50.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 225,595 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

