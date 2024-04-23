PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.08

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 67000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

PPX Mining Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

PPX Mining Company Profile

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

