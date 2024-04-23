Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (LON:PPHC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Public Policy’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Public Policy Stock Performance

Shares of Public Policy stock opened at GBX 126.95 ($1.57) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £146.41 million, a PE ratio of -1,260.00 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. Public Policy has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.88 ($1.72).

Insider Transactions at Public Policy

In other Public Policy news, insider Simon P. G. Lee bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,380.43). In other news, insider Simon P. G. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,380.43). Also, insider William (Bill) Robert Chess acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £28,750 ($35,511.36). 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Public Policy

Public Policy Holding Company, Inc provides public policy advisory, communications, and related advisory services. It operates in two segments, Lobbying Consulting and Public Affairs Consulting. The Lobbying Consulting segment offers federal and state advocacy, strategic guidance, political intelligence, and issue monitoring services.

See Also

