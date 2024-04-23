Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.02 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Harworth Group Price Performance
Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.28 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £425.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.38.
Harworth Group Company Profile
