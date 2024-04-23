Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.02 Per Share

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.44. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. Harworth Group has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.28 ($1.76). The stock has a market cap of £425.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,120.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.38.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

