Significant Wealth Partners LLC Takes $412,000 Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 735,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 64,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.77.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $810,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,468,779.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

