Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.1% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 479.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $285,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $275.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

