OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 64 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 166,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,291,000 after acquiring an additional 20,018 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $417.44 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $419.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $396.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

