Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $3,115,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 274,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Up 0.8 %

Sysco stock opened at $77.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

