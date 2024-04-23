Telemus Capital LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $148.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.02 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.85, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

