The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 86.8% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Melius reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.71.

Boeing Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $170.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.32. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

