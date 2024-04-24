Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.40

Bank of Queensland Ltd (ASX:BOQPE – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.398 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
